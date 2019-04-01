Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Severing ties with power, all for Earth

Simultaneously, another programme was underway at the Museum and Zoo Compound to target morning walkers.

Published: 01st April 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The candle vigil to celebrate Earth Hour

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For one hour, many residences and organisations 'severed' ties with the power-grid, by switching off lights as they celebrated Earth Hour on Saturday. The worldwide movement against global warming and climate change was organised with much gaiety in the city. Programmes were led by the state chapter of the World Wide Fund  (WWF).

It kicked off with a 'cyclothon', a cycle -ride, from Manaveeyam as a set of cyclists from the city embarked on a ride from the Manaveeyam Veedhi bearing the message of 'GIVE UP to GIVE BACK'.

Simultaneously, another programme was underway at the Museum and Zoo Compound to target morning walkers. A set of games was held and the winners were presented with LED bulbs, driving home the message of sustainability.

To drive home the message of the GIVEUP campaign, WWF is planning to make organisations and individuals pledge to give up single-use plastics and also wastage of power, paper, water, motorised vehicles at least for one day in a week.

"Discussions are on with authorities of Park Centre, Technopark Campus to join in the GIVEUP campaign and also encourage the 150 plus companies and their 56,000 employees to pledge to Give Up," said Renjan Mathew Varghese, state director, WWF-India.   

The cycle ride saw the participation of close to 50 cyclists. Members of Indus Cycling Embassy, Ilaveyil (Senior Citizens Cycling Group), Douglas Memorial Cycling Club of LNCPE, CET Cycling Club and other individual cyclists participated in the cycle ride.

The evening function saw mayor V K Prasanth signing the GIVEUP Letter of Intent (LoI) on behalf of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The pledge was on giving up single-use plastics and wastage of paper and water within the the Corporation office and on giving up the use of disposable plates, cups externally within the Corporation limits; Giving up air, water and land pollution by formulation and enforcement of Green Protocols, among others.

The members of the Manaveeyam Folksong Team rendered folk songs and this was followed by switching off the lights to observe Earth Hour and a candle light vigil.

The Earth Hour was organised in the city by WWF in association with the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Department of Museum & Zoos, Energy Management Centre, KSEB, NIMS, and Indus Cycling Embassy among others. The programme saw a huge response and a lot many joined in the Earth Hour observance.

"Over the year, the perspective of people towards Earth Hour has changed. Now we needn't introduce Earth Hour, they are all aware of it. And most of the people we interacted with were keen on doing away with single-use plastics such as the straw, disposable plates and such. This time, the thrust has been on encouraging the people to eschew single-use plastics and on depending less on natural resources," said A K Sivakumar,  senior education officer, WWF-India, Kerala Chapter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Wide Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp