Combating child abuse in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Operation P-Hunt’ raids, carried out in the city with the assistance of the High-Tech Cell and Cyber Cells, revealed that the majority of the online sex offenders use social media sites to gain information about the victims. The details of their activities, daily schedules, locations, friend networks and their immediate circle are being tracked down.

According to Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin, Commissioner of Police, online child sexual exploitation is a complex crime and the city police have executed an innovative technique to target the devious offenders who use the internet to prey on children.

Cyber experts in the city opined that most of the content is uploaded from other countries. "The biggest challenge is to track down the roots, in most cases, police have to collaborate with the law enforcement agencies of other countries which makes it more difficult.

In comparison to other crimes, inter-state collaboration is easy for child abuses cases," said Rishikesh, cyber expert. He added the track down technique includes collecting information from the general public and with the help of external agencies.