Man found hanging in govt hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A 38-year-old man was found hanging at the district government hospital in Nedumangadu in the wee hours of Tuesday. Shibu Kumar, a native of Chellangode near Nedumangadu, was a construction worker. He was undergoing treatment for his leg and head injuries he sustained on Monday after falling from a building where he was working. Shibu was attended to by his wife, who had gone out of the men’s ward to take rest on the hospital verandah.

When she returned to check the status of her husband, he was found missing. On inquiry, Shibu was found hanging in the room where the hospital materials are stored. Nedumangadu police have registered a case in this regard.