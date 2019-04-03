Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

State Council for Child Welfare Doll museum in Thiruvananthapuram to spring back to life

The Doll Museum at Thycaud.

The Doll Museum at Thycaud.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   Located on the first floor of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) at Thycaud, the doll museum was once a vibrant spectacle. With a collection of more than 3,000 dolls, it enticed hordes of kids when amusement parks and cartoons were not so popular. 

The decades-old Children's Museum which is presently under renovation, will once again be open for its young friends in June. Not just the doll museum, the science museum which features theory-based exhibits will also be upgraded. This museum was set up for underprivileged children. Apart from students of government schools, the museum is also frequented by private school children.  

"The renovation works are in its final stage and we hope to reopen the museum to the children by the month of June. There are also masks of children's favourite characters.  The stamp collection will also be upgraded," said Deepak.

Summer camps

The summer camp will be conducted by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) inside the museum and activities such as painting and other fun-filled programmes will be organised. "Every year, we conduct summer camps for children. Though the museum is still under renovation, we are conducting the summer camp for children, especially the underprivileged, to bring back the original charm of the museum," said Deepak. 

The Doll Museum

Named after the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and set up in the lines of Shankar's International Dolls Museum in New Delhi, the museum has a collection of more than 3,000 dolls made of china clay, papier mache which consists of paper pieces or pulp, cloth, coir, wood, rubber, ceramics, mud and plastic. 

