International Children's Film Festival of Kerala 2019 to be held from May 10 in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second edition of International Children's Film Festival of Kerala will held in the city from May 10 to 16. The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare which organises the festival has informed world classics would be screened at the festival. The venues are Kairali Theatre, Nila Theatre, Sree Theatre, Kalabhavan Theatre, Tagore Theatre and Nishagandhi auditorium.

Council general secretary Deepak SP said the first edition of the festival helped the participants to have a better understanding of the medium. Over 10,000 children will attend this year's event. A total of 200 films will be screened at the festival organised in association wit Kerala State Film Development Corporation. "International children's film directors, National and state level actors will attend this year's festival and open forum. Children from tribal hamlets, orphanages and slums will be given an opportunity to attend the festival," he said.

Free screening will be held in the evening at the Nishagandhi auditorium at Kanakakkunnu on all festival days at 6 pm. Entries have been invited for short films produced by children for screening at the festival. The duration should be below one hour. There are two categories - junior category for children up to the age of 12 years and senior, 12-18 years of age. Entries have also bee invited for Malayalam and English posters on the festival. Posters should be of 12x20 inch size. Entries for short films should be submitted before April 25 and posters April 15.