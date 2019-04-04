Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The Green protocol vehicle: Riding into a zero-waste future in Thiruvananthapuram

The City Corporation's project, the 'green protocol vehicle', is one to ensure your community events adhere to the zero-waste concept and a vehicle aims to supply utensils and manage waste produced.

Published: 04th April 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Events in the city are poised to get a green spin, one that will propel the city to a zero-waste future. Picture this, a vehicle that comes bearing all the paraphernalia to ensure your event is green. If all goes well, the Corporation's ambitious 'green protocol vehicle' will trundle into your home or event location, supply utensils, decoratives and even manage the waste produced at the function and finally, will leave the venue ensuring it is green and sans litter.

The green protocol vehicle has been mooted to be included in the plan fund project. The vehicle will be designed in such a manner that it can encompass all the utensils, a water tank and the decoratives. “It is widely seen that the event management teams largely depend on disposables. And they often claim there are no alternatives. We are trying to bust this claim and ensure the events in the city are green,” said a Corporation official. “It will be a vehicle that can encompass everything required to make an event green and can be availed at a nominal cost. The thrust is not on creating profit but to keep the vehicle running. The vehicle was part of the plan fund project last year but couldn't be implemented. This year, we have once again submitted the project,” he said.

The vehicle will also have a dishwasher if the utensils need to be cleaned and reused, for a larger crowd. It will also bear an LED display enclosing information about the need to do away with disposables. Organic waste will be collected from the venue as well. The project is expected to get a nod and be implemented this year itself.

