Thiruvananthapuram Corporation going green to 'steel' hearts

The city corporation has now  started to lend more steel plates and glasses for events as part of Green Protocol started last April against a caution deposit of Rs 5 per glass and Rs 10 per plate.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation began lending steel plates and glasses for events as part of Green Protocol from last April. The facility resonated immensely with the crowd. Event organisers have taken to it with much enthusiasm. Around 69 events were conducted availing the utensils from the local body.

A caution deposit is all it takes to avail the service. And emboldened by the hearty response that the initiative has received, the Corporation has procured more utensils, including a dishwasher.  The utensils are being lent against a caution deposit of Rs 5 per glass and Rs 10 per plate. “It is as part of the implementation of Green Protocol we devised this plan. Initially we lent it for free, but we would not get them back. We lost out on a lot of utensils and that was when we decided to lend it against a deposit. The utensils are being rented out on a daily basis and we have received a tremendous response from the public,” said a Corporation official.

Apart from residents associations, temples and religious organisations, the facility is being availed for individual events as well. “Whenever health officers get intimation about the conduct of an event in a ward, they visit the place and interact with the organisers on the need to implement the Green Protocol. We also brief them on the facility which is available in the Corporation and they avail our service. The caution deposit is returned when they give the utensils back. Even if some utensils might be missing, we return the caution deposit and ask the people who availed the facility to replace the missing utensils,” he added.

