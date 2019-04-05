Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dancing on wheelchairs and crutches in Thiruvananthapuram

Differently-abled artists performed the  ‘Dance on Wheelchairs’ ith wheelchairs and crutches  converted into different props based on the theme such as bows and arrow, swords and chakras.

Wheelchair dance by the 10-member group

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Wheelchair dance, without a speck of doubt, is sensitising and empowering. ‘Dance on Wheelchairs’, performed by differently-abled artists, is the first of its kind in the world of entertainment. For this, wheelchairs and crutches have been converted into different props based on the theme such as bows and arrow, swords, chakras and chariots. The capital city will witness this unique style of dancing, organised by Press Club, on Monday as a part of its Kanakolsavam festival.  

Sufi Dance on Wheelchair to the rhythm of the all-time classic ‘Maula Mere Maula’ is a must watch. The wheelchairs will be converted in the whirling format, the costumes contribute to the mood and feel of the theme as it is designed in authentic Turkey Sufi dervish. ‘Khawaja Mere Khawaja’ song from the film Jodhaa Akbar will be performed. As the song suggests, it is a prayer devotees sing of their prophet Sufi Khawaja’s dargah. The worldly desires will be forgotten and they experience spiritual union with the divine. Along with the artists, the audience too is expected to be enchanted in the colour of Sufi divinity.

‘Om Shanti Yoga on Wheelchair’ talks about the Kalinga war fought between the great Mauryan emperor Ashoka and the ruler of the state of Kalinga. Even though Asoka won the battle, he saw the blood-filled battlefield which prompted him to devote the rest of his life to non-violence and to victory through Dhamma-Vijaya. The 5,000 years-old ancient Indian yogic poses have been mastered professionally on wheelchairs and crutches by the differently-abled artists.

They aim to spread the message when given an opportunity, the sky is the limit. Reinforcing the same, with their miraculous Yogic postures, they transform themselves into divine energy and taking with the spectators to ultimate bliss. ‘Tarana- Dim Ta Deredani’ is all about celebrating the true spirit of happiness among each other. Recognising the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals, the dancers will perform on each and every syllable of the song through their body postures, energetic movements with their expressions.  Ganesh Vanda, Krishna Leela, Hosla and Vandemataram are other highlights. 

Wheelchair act 

  • For the dance, wheelchairs and crutches are converted to props for the show such as bows and arrows, swords, chakras and chariots.
  • The 10-member team includes Rigima Singh, Shubhangini Goyal, Saumya Goyal, Athil Khan, Rohit, Amir Khan, Chetan, Sonu Gupta, Manoj Kumar and Rani Khan. 
