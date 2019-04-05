IAAF CECS Level-1 course inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The inauguration of CECS (Coaches Education and Certificate System) Level -1 course of International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) organised by Athletics Federation of India in association with Sports Authority of India Lakshmibai National College Of Physical Education (SAI LNCPE ) was held on Wednesday at 5 pm at SAI LNCPE Assembly hall. The valedictory function of Literary Society and Cultural Club 2019 of SAI LNCPE for the academic year 2018 -19 was also held with the inaugural ceremony.

A total of 24 coaches from different parts of the country are participating in the 12-day CECS Level -1 Course programme. IAAF CECS Level-1 Course is led by Anand Natarajan Olympian, Roslyn from Philippines and K I Gopalakrishna Pillai, an alumnus of SAI LNCPE.

The course is aimed to make the coaches capable of training for boys and girls in the Youth Category in 16 athletics disciplines such as running, jumps and throwing. This is the second time this course is being conducted in SAI LNCPE and in Kerala.