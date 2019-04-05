Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tankers, kiosks to mitigate water scarcity in Thiruvananthapuram

Officers of the city Corporation met had held a meeting to chalk out preventive measures against the issue.

Published: 05th April 2019 02:22 AM

water

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As chances of drought remain high due to the soaring mercury level, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation convened a meeting of officers concerned to chalk out preventive measures against the same, the other day. 

The meeting, chaired by Mayor VK Prasanth, while taking stock of the situation prevailing in the corporation limits has decided to deploy water-tankers and water kiosks in such areas which face potable water scarcity. 

To contain fire outbreaks during the time, emergency vehicles with fire fighting equipment will also be set up.  "Awareness campaigns will be conducted at each health circles regarding the judicious use of water and steps to avoid fire outbreaks. It has also been decided to suspend the functioning of anganwadis for a period of one month. During this time, food products will be delivered to children at their houses," reads a statement. 

The meeting was attended by health officials, health supervisors and officers of Disaster Management Cell.

TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Kerala Disaster Management Cell Thiruvananthapuram water scarcity ]Thiruvananthapuram water issue

