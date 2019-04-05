Wall to the rescue for sea erosion at Thiruvananthapuram coast

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After several years of neglect, the government answered the pleas of the fishermen community regarding sea erosion at Valiyathura in response to the report by T'Puram Express on Tuesday. The youth at Valiyathura had decided to boycott the elections by casting their vote as None of the Above aka NOTA.

Following the report, Shashi Tharoor, MP, spoke to the representatives of the community and offered his support to find a solution to the issue. On Tuesday, the representatives met MLA VS Sivakumar who took measures to make things normal. "On Wednesday Minister for Co-Operation Kadakampally Surendran promised to take immediate measures after discussing the issue with Minister of Fisheries J Mercykutty Amma and Minister of Finance Thomas Isaac," said Francis Albert, who represented the fishermen community for the issue.

Citing the issue Sivakumar said, “Sea erosion has resulted in major losses. The reduced availability of stones for creating breakwaters or coastal walls has delayed the process."The Valiyathura bridge is also in a pathetic condition. Sivakumar said some stones were deposited near the bridge six months ago to protect the same from collapse. “A total of Rs 80 lakh was sanctioned a year ago to put stones near the coastal region. But nothing has been done to resolve the issue even after continuous pressure from our side. We hope to resolve the issue soon,” he said.

Along with the representatives from the fishermen community, Francis met the chief engineer, Irrigation and Administration Joshy KA with cover letters from the MLA and MP on Thursday. Citing the process of the project, Joshy said, “A new estimate will be prepared for the project and the same will be submitted to the government. An amount of Rs 80 lakh was set aside for the project, but due to the lessened amount, the tender was rejected thrice. Therefore we are trying to get a quotation for the project.”

Joy David, a fisherman from Valiyathura said, “A permanent solution must be taken in this regard. It must be completed as soon as possible." If everything goes as planned, the coast will be protected by stones before the incoming monsoon season.