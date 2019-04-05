Woman dies after surgery for tubal pregnancy, kin allege medical negligence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 30-year-old pregnant woman who underwent surgery to remove the fetus from her fallopian tube (the condition is termed as an ectopic pregnancy in medical jargon) died here at SAT hospital on Friday.

Alleging medical negligence on the part of the hospital staff, relatives of 30-year-old Sneharani, a native of Thuckalay in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, held protests on the hospital premises.

"She was bleeding a bit, but it was nothing serious. Her surgery also went well. However, after that her blood pressure spiked and she died. Even we are not aware as to what went wrong. We did everything possible from our side. The postmortem will shed more light on the situation," said Santosh Kumar, superintendent of SAT hospital.

The surgery was done in the early hours of Friday. The postmortem is underway.