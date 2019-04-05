Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Woman dies after surgery for tubal pregnancy, kin allege medical negligence

Alleging medical negligence on the part of the hospital staff, relatives of 30-year-old Sneharani, a native of Thuckalay in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, held protests on the hospital premises. 

Published: 05th April 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 30-year-old pregnant woman who underwent surgery to remove the fetus from her fallopian tube (the condition is termed as an ectopic pregnancy in medical jargon) died here at SAT hospital on Friday.

Alleging medical negligence on the part of the hospital staff, relatives of 30-year-old Sneharani, a native of Thuckalay in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, held protests on the hospital premises. 

"She was bleeding a bit, but it was nothing serious. Her surgery also went well. However, after that her blood pressure spiked and she died. Even we are not aware as to what went wrong. We did everything possible from our side. The postmortem will shed more light on the situation," said Santosh Kumar, superintendent of SAT hospital.

The surgery was done in the early hours of Friday. The postmortem is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pregnancy death SAT hospital Trivandrum hospital medical negligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp