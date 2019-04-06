Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Taking centre stage in Thiruvananthapuram

Soumya George played Dakshan from the play Dakshayagam is a Kathakali play (Aattakatha) authored by Irayimman Thampi in Malayalam.

Published: 06th April 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kathakali dancers

Kathakali dancers

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It set the right mood on a dark night. A group of kathakali women artists took the stage on the second day of the Keli art festival in Thiruvananthapuram, and left the audience in awe with their dramatic performance. Soumya George, director of the Kalanjali School of Arts, led the performance along with five other students from the school.

Soumya played Dakshan from the play Dakshayagam is a Kathakali play (Aattakatha) authored by Irayimman Thampi in Malayalam. 

The 37-year-old artist started learning bharatanatyam at the age of four. She continued to perform the art till her marriage but had to drop out, owing to personal reasons. She re-started learning kathakali under Kalarangam Bijulal in 2016. “I wanted to learn some art that is different from the rest, which is explored by fewer women,” says Soumya. 

Speaking on the effort of the school to encourage more women to kathakali, Soumya George says the endeavour began three years ago.  “Not many women learn kathakali. Even if they do, sometimes they are forced to discontinue as they are caught between family responsibilities,” said Soumya. 

It is this understanding of the art and the problems faced by women, that she decided to start the school. “As of now, she had performed in 13 stages. Over 12 students aged 11 to 55 are learning kathakali under Soumya and artist Bijulal. “Since there are not many platforms for women to learn kathakali, women willingly agreed to learn kathakali under me,” she said.

She says family support is needed if women need to excel in arts like kathakali. Soumya says it took them at least two months to play Dakshayagam Kathakali to perfection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aattakatha Keli art festival Kalanjali School of Arts Dakshayagam Thiruvananthapuram Kathakali performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp