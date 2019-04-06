Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two arrested in Thiruvananthapuram while trying to peddle nitrosun tablets

The Excise Department on Friday arrested two people, one of them a Bihar native, who attempted to sell schedule H drugs to customers near Kulathoor.

Published: 06th April 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The Excise Department on Friday arrested two people, one of them a Bihar native, who attempted to sell schedule H drugs to customers near Kulathoor. Arun Kumar alias Kedi Arun, 24, of Manacaud, and Ravi Ram, 29,  a native of Bihar, now residing at Manacaud, were arrested by a team of officers led by Kazhakuttom Excise Circle Inspector Pratheep Rao. 

Rao told Express the duo were arrested while trying to sell nitrosun tablets to certain employees of Technopark. About 90 such tablets were seized. According to Excise officers, Ram was accused of murdering a bank employee in Kerala. However, he was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Since then, he has been staying in Kerala and got married to a woman from Kuzhithurai across Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. 

Ram used to purchase Schedule H drugs that require a doctor’s prescription from medical shops in Kuzhithura. A 100-tablet strip that costs Rs 300 was sold to clients in Thiruvananthapuram for Rs  5,000. 
Sources said the main clients of the nitrosun tablets were techies. “Some techies use the tablets which have a sedative property regularly for sound sleep. They rely on these drugs to get undisturbed sleep during day time and stay alert during night duty,” said an officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Excise Department Thiruvananthapuram H drugs Kazhakuttom Excise Circle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp