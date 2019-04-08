An app to gain easiest, fastest entry

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security men in blue uniforms arguing and restricting entry at the Technopark front gate has been a regular scene until the recent introduction of a new smart app. Say no to long queues and ID verifications which consumes your valuable time, says Technopark officials. The new smart app titled as 'Technopark Visitors' can be downloaded from Google Play or can request log in from the website vms.technopark.org. According to Hrishikesh Nair, CEO, Technopark, the new application will solve issues prevailing in Technopark for a prolonged time.

"We have tried implementing apps before, but couldn't effectively execute the same. The new mobile application has a number of added provisions that could solve security issues, primarily focusing on strengthening the customer-visitor relationship, making it easy for them to enter into Technopark, saving time. We have around 400 plus companies in Technopark and have requested them to register through the application. Once the company is registered, the HR team can view visitor requests online and can approve the same thereby providing them with a time-slot," he said. Hrishikesh also said if the visitor does not have a smart-phone they can get a printed copy from the kiosk at the front gate.

The smart mobile application asks the visitor to register using their mobile number. An OTP will be generated and sent to the message inbox. Later, full name, address along with the scanned copy of an ID proof and a picture should be uploaded to the visitor's profile on the app. This provision helps the security officers to proof-check the identity of visitors and avoid manual registration on books and mobile pictures to keep record of those entered. Very Important Persons (VIP) can use the respective feature on the app and they will be taken to the park centre directly without any hurdles. This provision also helps in alerting police and security officials to welcome and treat them faultlessly.