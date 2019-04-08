Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Schedule H drugs a cause of concern

The rate of illegal use of Schedule H drugs used by youngsters in the district is on the rise. T'Puram Express takes a look at the ill effects of the drug abuse

Published: 08th April 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Abhishek (name changed), a 25-year-old gym enthusiast, met with a head-on collision recently at Kallumoodu, the culprit being the Nitrazepam drug which falls under the umbrella of psychotropic drugs. "Abhishek is not the sole person who has fallen prey to Schedule H drugs. Youngsters are increasingly becoming addicted to psychotropic drugs rather than ganja in the city," said excise inspector of Kazhakootam, Pradeep Rao. Schedule H drugs must be purely sold by the retailer when prescribed by a registered medical practitioner.

"Not just psychotropic drugs but recent raids by excise officials reveal the surplus sales of drugs including banned LSD in the district, especially near Technopark," he said. According to Pradeep, Nitrazepam is used by gym enthusiasts, film, soap opera artists and techies who work the night shift. The drug helps them sleep soundly at the desired time thereby making them alert when awake. "Gym enthusiasts often consume whey protein powder and a couple of pegs of dry rum in order to increase their muscle size under a wrong misconception, eventually resulting in dehydration and fatigue. They intake Nitrazepam to induce deep sleep. This results in drowsiness which might have happened in Abhishek's case," said Pradeep.

Drugs Controller of Kerala Ravi S Menon stated that the arrival of psychotropic drugs is from  Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. "We spoke to the drug controllers of these states regarding the issue and we are monitoring the same. The sale of such drugs cannot be avoided in drug stores as it cures diseases. But we are taking strict measures in the sales of the same. These medicines are not available without a prescription," he said. Citing its ill effects he said, "Drowsiness, dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of coordination are the immediate effects. Most importantly, the user will be dependent on the drug. The continued usage of the drug will affect the nervous system and brain."

Behavioural changes will be visible among those who use drugs. "Dependency on these drugs result in criminal activities," he said.  Gym trainers do not prefer gym enthusiasts consuming a high amount of whey protein powders and illegal psychotropic drugs. "Youngsters are unwilling to work out the appropriate way to gain body mass. They consume protein powders and Schedule H drugs without realising the side effects. Also, the need to show off their muscles drives them to achieve the goal in the fastest way possible," said a city-based gym trainer.

WHat is Nitrazepam?

Nitrazepam is used by gym enthusiasts, film, soap opera artists and techies who work the night shift.
The drug helps them sleep soundly at the desired time thereby making them alert when awake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Schedule H drugs Drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp