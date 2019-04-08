Schedule H drugs a cause of concern

Steena Das By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Abhishek (name changed), a 25-year-old gym enthusiast, met with a head-on collision recently at Kallumoodu, the culprit being the Nitrazepam drug which falls under the umbrella of psychotropic drugs. "Abhishek is not the sole person who has fallen prey to Schedule H drugs. Youngsters are increasingly becoming addicted to psychotropic drugs rather than ganja in the city," said excise inspector of Kazhakootam, Pradeep Rao. Schedule H drugs must be purely sold by the retailer when prescribed by a registered medical practitioner.

"Not just psychotropic drugs but recent raids by excise officials reveal the surplus sales of drugs including banned LSD in the district, especially near Technopark," he said. According to Pradeep, Nitrazepam is used by gym enthusiasts, film, soap opera artists and techies who work the night shift. The drug helps them sleep soundly at the desired time thereby making them alert when awake. "Gym enthusiasts often consume whey protein powder and a couple of pegs of dry rum in order to increase their muscle size under a wrong misconception, eventually resulting in dehydration and fatigue. They intake Nitrazepam to induce deep sleep. This results in drowsiness which might have happened in Abhishek's case," said Pradeep.

Drugs Controller of Kerala Ravi S Menon stated that the arrival of psychotropic drugs is from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. "We spoke to the drug controllers of these states regarding the issue and we are monitoring the same. The sale of such drugs cannot be avoided in drug stores as it cures diseases. But we are taking strict measures in the sales of the same. These medicines are not available without a prescription," he said. Citing its ill effects he said, "Drowsiness, dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of coordination are the immediate effects. Most importantly, the user will be dependent on the drug. The continued usage of the drug will affect the nervous system and brain."

Behavioural changes will be visible among those who use drugs. "Dependency on these drugs result in criminal activities," he said. Gym trainers do not prefer gym enthusiasts consuming a high amount of whey protein powders and illegal psychotropic drugs. "Youngsters are unwilling to work out the appropriate way to gain body mass. They consume protein powders and Schedule H drugs without realising the side effects. Also, the need to show off their muscles drives them to achieve the goal in the fastest way possible," said a city-based gym trainer.

