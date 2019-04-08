Isolated rain till Thursday
Giving a respite from the scorching heat, rain and thundershowers are most likely to occur in one or two places in Kerala till Thursday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Published: 08th April 2019 02:54 AM | Last Updated: 08th April 2019 02:54 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a respite from the scorching heat, rain and thundershowers are most likely to occur in one or two places in Kerala till Thursday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Summer rain was reported in isolated places in the state and dry weather prevailed over Lakshadweep on Sunday. The IMD on Monday predicted an increase of three to four degree Celsius in the maximum temperature in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts.