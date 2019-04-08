Isolated rain till Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a respite from the scorching heat, rain and thundershowers are most likely to occur in one or two places in Kerala till Thursday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Summer rain was reported in isolated places in the state and dry weather prevailed over Lakshadweep on Sunday. The IMD on Monday predicted an increase of three to four degree Celsius in the maximum temperature in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts.