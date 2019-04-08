Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree to cater to polling booths

Kudumbashree members

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This election, Kudumbashree women are all set to flaunt their culinary skills with abandon. More than 1,000 women who have successfully completed the catering course will be catering for the biggest democratic process, and, in a greenway. With the aim of making the elections adhere to the Green Protocol, Kudumbashree women will cook and deliver food to all the polling station officials in the capital, a first in the state.

The Kudumbashree hopes to cash in on the occasion by providing a source of income to the women. "Having analysed the statistics, we hope that sales to the tune of Rs 25 lakh can be garnered from the event. The idea is to provide a platform for the women to earn income and strengthen the neighbourhood groups of Kudumbashree," said Mohamed Shan, district programme manager, Kudumbashree.

The Kudumbashree women are poised to make the polling green. All the 2,658 booths in the 1,205 polling stations will be catered by the women. More than 19,000 officials are expected to work at these polling stations. Teams of three or five women will comprise one unit and they will provide food to the polling stations near their homes. With this initiative, Kudumbashree will provide homely and healthy food will be given to the officials. "The larger aim is to ensure the event is green and that it adheres to the Green Protocol. No disposables will be used and food will be served in reusable utensils only," he said. The food prepared from the homes of the Kudumbashree women will be provided to the officials at all the polling stations at a nominal rate. Women near polling stations are roped to ensure that the food is not delayed.
Commencing with dinner on the eve of the election, the meals will include breakfast, lunch along with tea on the election day.

“Presently we are involved in identifying the women. Except three panchayaths, the teams have been made. Those women who have completed the canteen and catering courses are being roped in for the event," Shan said.

