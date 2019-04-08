Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tharoor dares Modi to contest from South

Talking to a news agency, he said Rahul’s decision to contest from Wayanad was born out of the confidence that he can win from both the north and south of India.

Published: 08th April 2019 02:56 AM

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Shashi Tharoor said, Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad has created excitement across southern states that the next Prime Minister could be from the region and asked whether Narendra Modi had the courage to fight elections from Kerala or Tamil Nadu. Talking to a news agency, he said Rahul’s decision to contest from Wayanad was born out of the confidence that he can win from both the north and south of India.
He said the Prime Minister of the nation should be a prime minister for all Indians.

