An app that keeps your waste woes at bay in Thiruvananthapuram

To resolve the staggering amount of waste piling up in the city, Corporation has launched a mobile application to avail waste management-related services and raise complaints.

Harithagramam app

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Many decentralised waste management models have been introduced to tackle both biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, but there is no end to the waste woes people face every day. To provide waste-related services and raise complaints, the City Corporation has launched a mobile application. On a pilot basis, it has been launched in the Vanchiyoor and Sasthamangalam wards. Initially the kitchen bin service will be made available and based on the results, other services will also be added. For different wards, there will be individual service providers.  

For Vanchiyoor, the service provider is 'Harithagramam'. The application has been developed by Keltron. Corporation has launched a survey regarding waste management in the city which looks into the type and amount of waste generated in households, hotels, flats and the method used to process or dispose these waste materials. In the first phase, every house is being geo-tagged with a QR code that can be scanned details will be sent to the website. 

"Although we have the 'Smart Trivandrum' app which can be used to find aerobic bins, this application is exclusively for all waste management-related issues. Survey is being conducted in all the wards. We are also thinking of solutions to handle bio-medical  waste generated in households,” said Mayor VK Prasanth.  

The survey is being conducted in five other wards such as Medical College, Muttada, Nanthancode, Palayam and Pattom with the help of green volunteers. “ Households, offices and flats might have a certain method to process biodegradable waste based on which we will take a survey,” said a corporation official.
Complaints regarding waste can also be viewed. The initial focus will be on dry waste. A 'green technician' can scan the QR code and receive complete details of waste management. The survey will be completed and the complaints will be addressed by month-end.

