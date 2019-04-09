Thiruvananthapuram police ADAPT’ing to Operation Bolt

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under Operation Bolt's new action plan Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Task (ADAPT), the City Police detected 169 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances' cases within one month. ADAPT is divided into two categories, 'supply side and demand side'.

Drug supply will be reduced by taking action against drug peddlers. Similarly the demand side focuses on reducing the demand for consumption by targeting those who consume drugs. It works on the basic idea - when the supply reduces, the demand will automatically fall.

The supply side primarily focuses on detection, a hardcore policing area where a more intensified surveillance will be done with a district-level team consisting of 15 police officers. The team, DANSAF (District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force), will collect intelligence and pinpoint detection of cases.

The third component is inter-agency cooperation where city police share intelligence with the excise department, special branch and detect cases. Surveillance and monitoring include verifying the list of drug peddlers by regularly visiting their houses, their economic sources, vehicles used and more. TC Vigil number (Thiruvananthapuram Citizen Vigil Number) has been introduced for providing information to the City Police Commissioner directly.

When 89 cases regarding drug abuse among schoolgoing children were detected in 2018, the city police confined it to the 'demand side'. 'Let's Discuss' an initiative under the 'demand side', aims to create awareness to monitor kids. The City Police Commissioner stressed on how drug and criminal activities are connected.

"Parents are unwilling to accept their child could be a victim of drug abuse. They fall prey to the 'Not My Kid' syndrome, which is based on the belief that their child can never be a victim, hence does not have to be monitored. We are making them realise the chances of their kids involved in drug abuse. This will eventually result in developing social responsibility in a parent's mind and thereby help to detect and reduce such cases," said Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin, commissioner.

According to the City Police Shadow Wing, more than 80 per cent of drug abuse cases among children can be detected if monitored. "Sleeping patterns, friends circle, dressing style, red eyes, losing interest in studies, a sudden change in the behaviour pattern like violent tempers, violent breakouts, mood swings must be observed. Check their bags once in a while, also observe if they are calling on a particular number at a particular time," said an official-in-charge, shadow wing, city police.

Awareness classes at schools after vacations will be held. Focus will be on providing de-addiction and rehabilitation for those identified as drug victims. Police officials will be sent to different schools and will provide awareness along with a PPT session on the same.

