Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram police ADAPT’ing to Operation Bolt

The police have detected 169 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances' cases within one month.

Published: 09th April 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Police Comissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin.

Thiruvananthapuram Police Comissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin. (Photo| facebook/ Thiruvananthapuram City Police)

By Merin Mariya 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under Operation Bolt's new action plan Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Task (ADAPT), the City Police detected 169 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances' cases within one month. ADAPT is divided into two categories, 'supply side and demand side'.

Drug supply will be reduced by taking action against drug peddlers. Similarly the demand side focuses on reducing the demand for consumption by targeting those who consume drugs. It works on the basic idea - when the supply reduces, the demand will automatically fall. 

The supply side primarily focuses on detection, a hardcore policing area where a more intensified surveillance will be done with a district-level team consisting of 15 police officers. The team, DANSAF (District Anti Narcotics Special Action Force), will collect intelligence and pinpoint detection of cases. 

The third component is inter-agency cooperation where city police share intelligence with the excise department, special branch and detect cases. Surveillance and monitoring include verifying the list of drug peddlers by regularly visiting their houses, their economic sources, vehicles used and more. TC Vigil number (Thiruvananthapuram Citizen Vigil Number) has been introduced for providing information to the City Police Commissioner directly.

When 89 cases regarding drug abuse among schoolgoing children were detected in 2018, the city police confined it to the 'demand side'. 'Let's Discuss' an initiative under the 'demand side', aims to create awareness to monitor kids. The City Police Commissioner stressed on how drug and criminal activities are connected.

"Parents are unwilling to accept their child could be a victim of drug abuse. They fall prey to the 'Not My Kid' syndrome, which is based on the belief that their child can never be a victim, hence does not have to be monitored. We are making  them realise the chances of their kids involved in drug abuse.  This will eventually result in developing social responsibility in a parent's mind and thereby help to detect and reduce such cases," said Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin, commissioner. 

According to the City Police Shadow Wing, more than 80 per cent of drug abuse cases among children can be detected if monitored. "Sleeping patterns, friends circle, dressing style, red eyes, losing interest in studies, a sudden change in the behaviour pattern like violent tempers, violent breakouts, mood swings must be observed. Check their bags once in a while, also observe if they are calling on a particular number at a particular time," said an official-in-charge, shadow wing, city police. 

Awareness classes at schools after vacations will be held. Focus will be on providing de-addiction and rehabilitation for those identified as drug victims. Police officials will be sent to different schools and will provide awareness along with a PPT session on the same. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Anti Narcotics Special Action Force Thiruvananthapuram Police Thriuvananthapuram NDPS Thiruvananthapuram drug abuse Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Task

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp