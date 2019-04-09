Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Police preventing 'em from ‘bolt’ing

With more than 2,000 anti-social elements arrested, 40 per cent of accused have been charged with non-bailable offences.

Published: 09th April 2019 01:27 AM

Thiruvananthapuram Police Comissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin

Thiruvananthapuram Police Comissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin (Photo| Facebook/ Thiruvananthapuram City Police)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Less than one month after the successful implementation of 'Operation Bolt' by the city police, statistics reveal an alarming picture. More than 2,000 anti-social elements are arrested, amongst which 40 per cent are charged with non-bailable offences. Operation Bolt focuses on two sectors - the first deals with preventive action against anti-social elements and the second, focuses on action against drug abuse. 

Implementation

According to City Police Commissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin, all police stations are given instructions to form special squads to monitor and detect anti-social elements in the city. A list has been set up after inspecting case files of existing goons, listing their co-accused, gang members, friends and sureties. FIRs were also listed on bodily offences, rioting cases and those who were involved in more than one case since the past year. "Preventive actions are the prime focus.

We have a provision under KAAPA using which we can send criminals outside the district or can even detain the person for one year under preventive detention. Black spot checking is conducted by checking shady places where the anti-socials gather to drink and smoke.

Border sealing vehicle checking is also done on a regular basis to regulate criminal activities," he said. Sanjaykumar also mentioned city police have intensified suo motto action against drunken brawls, rash driving. The possibility of being involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances cases, abkari gaming to commit crimes is a possibility taken care of.   

