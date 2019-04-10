2019 LS polls: Battling the heat in Thiruvananthapuram amidst campaigns

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Both, the election fever and summer have reached peak levels. Campaigning round the clock, the scorching sun has not made it any easier for the candidates. While some of them have started their campaigns early, the rest are taking ample break during noon. All of them stay hydrated and maintain their energy levels throughout the day, resorting to tender coconut water and fruit juice.

Attingal constituency

Shobha Surendran (BJP candidate)

Like the other candidates, Shobha Surendran too is campaigning and interacting with the voters in full frenzy. Her campaign begins at 7 am. A bowl of kanji which serves as her breakfast prepares her for the day. For lunch, she eats only vegetarian food. To keep herself hydrated, she drinks rice water and soup. She carries boiled water with her throughout the camp. She calls it a day only after she has finished visiting all the centres. Dosa or chappatti serves as dinner. Shobha ends her campaign at 12.30 pm.

A Sampath (LDF candidate)

A Sampath starts his campaign as early as 6 am. A light breakfast precedes his campaigning. Three-four bottles of water accompany him. In the afternoon, he sips a bowl of kanji after which he rests for some time and then resumes his campaign. At night, around 10 pm, after the assessment meeting is over, he leaves for his house. Sampath said, “I do not follow a strict diet as I'm unsure when the campaigning will end. But I always drink lots of water to keep myself hydrated and healthy till the end of the day.”

Adoor Prakash (UDF candidate)

Adoor Prakash avoids taking noon breaks to cover maximum area in one day. He said, “As our voters stand on both sides of the road to greet us, we don't want to annoy them by sitting so we stand throughout.” The campaign begins at 7.30 am and goes till 10 am. At 10, the candidate stops for food. He usually prefers meals. Sometimes, he even has to skip lunch because of the hectic schedule. In between the campaign, he enjoys tender coconut water. He drinks a lot of water to keep up his energy level. At 10 pm, he wraps up his campaign.

Thiruvananthapuram constituency - Coconut water, fruit juices take centre stage

C Divakaran (LDF candidate)

Tender coconut water is on everyone's list. Divakaran makes sure that he doesn't skip meals as he takes medicines. "Breakfast is usually oats porridge. I eat from home and try to avoid outside food except for evening tea. I don't eat chicken or fish, instead, I intake more vegetables with two or three spoons of rice along with curd," he said. Divakaran also increased the consumption of liquids by intaking lime juice and tender coconut water to keep himself hydrated during the campaign trail.

Shashi Tharoor (UDF candidate)

Shashi Tharoor gives more importance to breakfast and calls it brain food. "I would prefer idlis for breakfast with at least two different chutneys," he said. Tharoor prefers a simple Keralite staple fare for lunch. Two or three home-made dosas make up his dinner. In addition, he always carries water in his car and makes it a point to consciously consume copious amounts of it. "I also keep a bottle of water mixed with lime and salt in the car. Another personal favourite is coconut water, which is not only flavourful but rich in electrolytes and a great source of nourishment," Tharoor said.

Kummanam Rajasekharan ( BJP candidate)

He could be called as a fruitarian. Kummanam Rajasekharan wakes up around 5 am and does yoga and medication. He eats only vegetarian food and intakes more of fruits at regular intervals. "I usually eat whatever voters offer from their houses. Breakfast is usually dosa, puttu or idiyappam. Rice is a must-have for lunch and I keep dinner light. As its extremely hot outside, I drink buttermilk more than twice a day and stay hydrated," he said. Tender coconut water is his personal favourite along with seasonal fruits.