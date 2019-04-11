Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Green coffee is the latest fad in Thiruvananthapuram

Green coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which is an antioxidant that increases metabolism, boosts overall body performance and aids in weight management.

Published: 11th April 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Coffee beans

Representational image.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Are you a coffee lover and a fitness enthusiast at the same time? ‘Green Coffee’ stall at the Kanakolsavam venue might be of your interest. Unlike the usual process of roasting coffee beans which alters its original taste, green coffee beans are dried on a patio in direct sunlight which is called the natural dry processing method. By doing this, the green coffee beans do not lose its aroma and natural colour and hence increase its health benefits. 

Green coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which is an antioxidant that increases metabolism, boosts overall body performance and aids in weight management. Green coffee beans are collected directly from the farms in Wayanad and Kodaikanal and are said to be caffeine free. 

According to Chandra Mouli, distributer, the green coffee is ideally recommended to gym-going people as it improves the performance and increases the stability. “Green coffee is double effective than green tea. It can be consumed two to three times a day for better results. Mix three grams of green coffee powder in a cup of water and boil it for 90 degrees. Add jaggery or honey along with the drink and let it settle for a minute. It is better when you consume it without milk. It also has cancer prevention components which specifically has an effect on lung cancer cells,” he said. 

Fifty-gram of green coffee costs Rs 98 and has a total antioxidant activity of 83.74 mg. Chandra Mouli mentioned most people in Kerala are unaware of its health benefits. “Green coffee powder can be found easily in the northern parts of the country and people often drink it as part of their routine diet. In Kerala, people hesitate before they try out something new like green coffee powder,” said Chandra Mouli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Green Coffee Coffee beans Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram coffee Kanakolsavam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp