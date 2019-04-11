Green coffee is the latest fad in Thiruvananthapuram

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Are you a coffee lover and a fitness enthusiast at the same time? ‘Green Coffee’ stall at the Kanakolsavam venue might be of your interest. Unlike the usual process of roasting coffee beans which alters its original taste, green coffee beans are dried on a patio in direct sunlight which is called the natural dry processing method. By doing this, the green coffee beans do not lose its aroma and natural colour and hence increase its health benefits.

Green coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which is an antioxidant that increases metabolism, boosts overall body performance and aids in weight management. Green coffee beans are collected directly from the farms in Wayanad and Kodaikanal and are said to be caffeine free.

According to Chandra Mouli, distributer, the green coffee is ideally recommended to gym-going people as it improves the performance and increases the stability. “Green coffee is double effective than green tea. It can be consumed two to three times a day for better results. Mix three grams of green coffee powder in a cup of water and boil it for 90 degrees. Add jaggery or honey along with the drink and let it settle for a minute. It is better when you consume it without milk. It also has cancer prevention components which specifically has an effect on lung cancer cells,” he said.

Fifty-gram of green coffee costs Rs 98 and has a total antioxidant activity of 83.74 mg. Chandra Mouli mentioned most people in Kerala are unaware of its health benefits. “Green coffee powder can be found easily in the northern parts of the country and people often drink it as part of their routine diet. In Kerala, people hesitate before they try out something new like green coffee powder,” said Chandra Mouli.