When Kerala cops became the king of trolls

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you’re looking for something entertaining and informative simultaneously, you can check out the Kerala Police’s Facebook troll page. The page has a total of 1.2 million followers and around 1 million-plus likes. While speaking on a panel discussion called ‘The Chemistry of Trollans’ as part of Kanakolsavam festival organised by Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh PS, a police officer of the social media wing, pointed out how humour can be used as a communication medium. “We communicate through memes, texts and emojis.

The very first meme introduced by Kerala police was about a court verdict, which has a text saying the police can’t charge people who use mobile phones while driving. The meme was an instant hit and the reach increased,” he said. According to the Kerala police, the main aim is to spread awareness regarding certain serious issues, rectifying misinterpretations through messages, memes and posts. “Our service is available 24x7 and we receive queries, complaints, requests, suggestions, opinions and information through Facebook Messenger.

Recently, we posted about the need for a permit for commercial drone operations. Surprisingly, thousands of people responded by commenting they were not aware of the same. Massive awareness generation is possible through social media pages,” said Santhosh.

References to movie characters and politicians are also on the cards. Film stars too have featured in small videos speaking about internet privacy, road safety and pink patrolling. By setting a healthy and friendly relationship with the general public, Kerala Police made sure they are up to date about the trends on social media platforms. The #KikiChallenge got a makeover when the police made a video of a woman attempting the challenge.

‘Aliyan’, ‘Freakans’, ‘Muthu’ and Buddies’ are the common names the general public have used to show affection towards the Kerala Police. Along with Arun B P, Bimal V S and Santhosh P S from the police, two personalities who anchor satirical shows on television were also on the panel. They spoke about how trolling became a trendsetter in the new world. According to them, political satires rule the entertainment sector as they receive the most rating for such programs. The panel discussion went on for two hours with a fully packed audience.