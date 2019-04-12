Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ananthapuri Parents Chess Club’s FIDE-rated tourney in Thiruvananthapuram

402 players from all over India are participating in the tournament to be held on April 14.

Chess

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ananthapuri Parents Chess Club’s (APCC) first Open International FIDE-rated chess tournament began at the Sports Hub Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom here on Thursday. Grand Master SL Narayanan  inaugurated the event.  

The tournament will be on till 14 April. 402 players from all over India are participating in the tournament. The organisers, the Ananthapuri Parents Chess Club, said that the city had not hosted an International Open FIDE Chess Tournament for many  years.

“The tournament will encourage the players to compete for International Ratings. The APCC  is a non-profitable Organisation  registered under the Travancore-Cochin Literary,  Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act, 1955,  formed by parents of chess  playing kids in  Thiruvananthapuram Muthoot Fincorp chief marketing  manager Thomas Muthoot John, Sports Hub representative Shilo Deve,  Trivandrum Chess Association  Secretary Rajendran Achari, Asian  youth under-12 blitz champion Anupam Sreekumar and APCC  secretary Sreekumar K C attended  the inaugural.

