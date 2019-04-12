Ananthapuri Parents Chess Club’s FIDE-rated tourney in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ananthapuri Parents Chess Club’s (APCC) first Open International FIDE-rated chess tournament began at the Sports Hub Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom here on Thursday. Grand Master SL Narayanan inaugurated the event.

The tournament will be on till 14 April. 402 players from all over India are participating in the tournament. The organisers, the Ananthapuri Parents Chess Club, said that the city had not hosted an International Open FIDE Chess Tournament for many years.

“The tournament will encourage the players to compete for International Ratings. The APCC is a non-profitable Organisation registered under the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act, 1955, formed by parents of chess playing kids in Thiruvananthapuram Muthoot Fincorp chief marketing manager Thomas Muthoot John, Sports Hub representative Shilo Deve, Trivandrum Chess Association Secretary Rajendran Achari, Asian youth under-12 blitz champion Anupam Sreekumar and APCC secretary Sreekumar K C attended the inaugural.