Small parties should join hands to protect marginalised: Mayawati in Thiruvananthapuram

The BSP Supremo said that the CBI, Income Tax Department, enforcement agencies and opinion polls are being used by grand old parties to settle political scores.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:12 AM

BSP supremo Mayawati with senior party leader Satish Chandra Misra at an election campaign of the BSP candidates in Thiruvananthapuram

BSP supremo Mayawati with senior party leader Satish Chandra Misra at an election campaign of the BSP candidates in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The small parties in the country should join hands to stop the unregulated exploitation of the marginalised by the two major national parties, said BSP chief Mayawati. Addressing party workers here at an election campaign of party candidates in the state on Thursday, she said these two parties have been using their election manifestos to entice the people into their nets and mercilessly hoodwink them without doing anything for their welfare during their stints.

The CBI, Income Tax Department, enforcement agencies and opinions polls and surveys ahead of the critical elections were the tools of these grand old parties to settle political scores and ensure their victories. They have done nothing to uplift the weaker sections of peoples like Scheduled Castes/Tribes, minorities like Muslims and converted Christians.

Instead of providing jobs to the marginalised or ensuring their participation in the government services through reservation, the governments at the Centre have been contesting with each other by privatising the key sectors which exploit the underprivileged more and more. It has to be changed, for which small regional parties have to be strengthened. And the BSP is doing its level best to bring the weaker sections of society into the mainstream, she said.  

