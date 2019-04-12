Trivandrum Spinning Mill’s thread finds its way to China and Thailand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two containers of cotton thread from Trivandrum Spinning Mill will soon touch Thailand and China marking a comeback for the mill which was close to shutting down.

The mill was close to a shut down in the recent past. However, the renovation works undertaken by the government with a budget of Rs 4.5 crore resulted in a lease of life for the mill. The renovation work included repairing faulty machinery and replacing old machines that had low productivity. The new machines were imported from Japan. The renovation helped the mill improve its productivity with the 680 rotors producing over three tonnes.

In the last budget also, Rs 7.5 crore was allocated to the mill. The rise in quality of the products has resulted in international orders.

The Trivandrum Spinning Mill was started to produce and supply thread to the handicraft sector. Following a huge financial crisis it was shut down in 1998. In 2004, the High Court ordered its liquidation. In 2007, the LDF government took over the mill. The mill employs 60 staff at present including permanent, temporary and contract staff.