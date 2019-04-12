Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum Spinning Mill’s thread finds its way to China and Thailand

The mill, which was almost closed down, was renovated by the government for Rs 4.5 crores.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two containers of cotton thread from Trivandrum Spinning Mill will soon touch Thailand and China marking a comeback for the mill which was close to shutting down. 

The mill was close to a shut down in the recent past. However, the renovation works undertaken by the government with a budget of Rs 4.5 crore resulted in a lease of life for the mill. The renovation work included repairing faulty machinery and replacing old machines that had low productivity. The new machines were imported from Japan. The renovation helped the mill improve its productivity with the 680 rotors producing over three tonnes. 

In the last budget also, Rs 7.5 crore was allocated to the mill. The rise in quality of the products has resulted in international orders. 

The Trivandrum Spinning Mill was started   to produce and supply thread to the handicraft sector. Following a huge financial crisis it was shut down in 1998. In 2004, the High Court ordered its liquidation. In 2007, the LDF government took over the mill. The mill employs 60 staff at present including permanent, temporary and contract staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trivandrum Spinning Mill Thiruvananthapuram mill renovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp