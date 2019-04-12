Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Wonder woman of jewellery in Thiruvananthapuram

Smitha Indira started making jewellery as a hobby where she initially made small earrings using beads watching YouTube videos.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Making handmade jewellery may be a hobby for many but creating a niche of their own in the jewellery designing section is something followed only by a few people. A techie by profession, Smitha Indira is creating waves with her beaded wonders through her brand ‘Smingry Jewels’.It has been nine years since Smitha has been into jewellery designing. She is probably one of those very few who took time from their busy schedule to follow their dream. 

“I started making jewellery as a hobby where I initially made small earrings using beads watching YouTube videos. One of my friends saw my designs and encouraged me to work more on it,” she says.
Smitha uses a wide array of materials such as wooden beads, glass, crystal, imported rubberised beads through which she makes fabulous designs.

“Procuring materials is a more difficult task than actually designing the jewellery. I usually import beads from abroad and from northern states,” she says. For the past two years, she makes customised jewellery. The customisation depends on something that can be paired with the customers’ attire. Sometimes, she even sources antique jewellery from Mumbai and Chennai and does modifications on it to suit her customer’s taste.

Having an online store, Smitha knows to juggle her career and passion smoothly. What makes her stand at par with the competitors in the market is the quality of her handmade jewellery. “The success of my business depends on how I make my products. If it was only about business, then I don’t think I can continue in the long run. I always make the products just as I make them for myself.

This is why I only choose the best quality beads in my products,” she says. She has also proved her mettle in mural and glass painting apart from jewellery designing. She has displayed her designs in exhibitions held in Technopark.

