Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

ASI seeks Kerala Disaster Management Authority's intervention to ensure safety of ancient temple

The Sree Parasurama Swamy temple at Thiruvallam was facing serious risks as nearly half a dozen LPG cylinders were stored inside the temple complex.

Published: 13th April 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

LPG cylinder

Cooking of free meal in thidapally at Thiruvallam Parasurama Swami temple | Express

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has approached the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) seeking its intervention to ensure the safety of the Sree Parasurama Swamy temple at Thiruvallam here.

Express had earlier reported the 13th century temple, an ASI protected monument, was facing serious risks as nearly half a dozen LPG cylinders were stored inside the temple complex, posing a threat to the safety of the devotees and the monument’s structural integrity.

Following the Express report, a team from the Fire and Rescue Services Department (FRSD) inspected the temple and asked officers of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the temple, to switch to a reticulated gas system. 

“The temple management is reluctant to obey the direction of the ASI and the FRSD. Now, SDMA will convene a meeting with all stakeholders to find a solution,” said a senior officer in ASI’s Thrissur Circle office.    

The meeting will be chaired by the District Collector and attended by Travancore Devaswom Board and FRSD officers.     

Unsafe practice 

Three commercial gas cylinders,  each weighing 19 kg, are connected to the pipeline that fuels the stoves inside the ‘thidapally’, the temple kitchen. A fourth LPG cylinder used for a stove kept outside the thidapally as well as standby cylinders are kept nearby.

All the cylinders are exposed to the sun near the temple kitchen, hardly a  few metres away from the sanctums of Lord Parasurama and Lord Brahma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Disaster Management Authority Archaeological Survey of India Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Department Travancore Devaswom Board Sree Parasurama Swamy temple safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp