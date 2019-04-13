Busting those flouting rules in Thiruvananthapuram

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the increased circulation of psychotropic drugs in the district, the Drugs Control Department along with police officers conducted surprise raids in the district. Notices were issued against two drug stores in the district. "The raid was organised as part of the H1 drug routine inspection. We visited nearly seven drug stores under the Vachiyoor Police Station. Notices were issued to two medical stores, Reshma Medical Store and Vishwas Community Pharmacy near the General Hospital for the unavailability of the H1 drug sales register," said assistant drugs controller Jyothikumar. "We have issued notice and will be taking action in this regard," he said.

As many as 46 drugs were brought under the H1 category by the Government of India on August 30, 2013 as an amendment to the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules of 1945. From March 2014 onward special regulations were brought to control the sales of such drugs considering health hazards. "As per norm, medicines under this category will be dispensed by a pharmacist with a description of a registered medical practitioner as defined under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. According to the act, the drugs stores must maintain a separate record of a sales of these medicines in a separate register for at least two years," said drugs controller Ravi S Menon. "The drugs in the H1 category include potent antibiotics and habit-forming pain killer, anxiety drugs that induce sleep. Violation of the act can result in cancellation or suspension of licence and even prosecution," he said.

The register must have the record of the patient's name, address, doctors name, address, invoice number, date of drug and the quantity supplied. Also, a copy of the doctor's prescription must be maintained in the drug store. According to officials, awareness was created among pharmacists to stop illegal sales of the drugs. “A book with guidelines has been distributed among drug stores across the district. Strict measures that have to be followed while selling the drugs are mentioned in the book,” said district president of All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association, P Madhavankutty.