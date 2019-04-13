Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

'PROUD': A solution for the disposal of unused and expired drugs in Thiruvananthapuram

The initiative will promote the scientific disposal of unused drugs will begin in the city on Monday.

Published: 13th April 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The piling up of unused or expired drugs at homes is an issue to be tackled. They are often disposed along with other domestic wastes which which ultimately find their way to water bodies. Besides the unused drugs generated at homes, only 10 per cent of the unused drugs from retail markets are returned back to the manufacturing companies. As a solution, the State Drugs Department has planned to collect unused or expired drugs by installing 100 collection boxes in hospitals and other government offices in the city.

The first phase of the project will be implemented from Monday onwards wherein 100 collection boxes will be kept in places identified by the Drugs Department such as Medical College and Secretariat. The facility will be introduced in government complexes after the elections.  

A first of its kind initiative, 'PROUD', programme on removal of unused drugs is initiated by state drugs department in association with All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA). “ More than 10,000 crore of medicines are consumed in our country. But there is no proper disposal of medicines generated in houses. When unused or expired medicines  pile up in houses, people dispose the same in public places which then seeps into water bodies. Through this initiative, we want to promote the scientific disposal of unused or expired drugs. Once implemented, the Drugs Department will ensure that the facility is utilised in an efficient manner,” said Ravi S Menon, state drugs controller.

Collection boxes will be labelled so that the authorities can track the product's trajectory. In the initial stages, AKCDA will bear the expenses of setting up the collection boxes and its maintenance.  “We have also approached drug manufacturers as they have a provision to take back the expired drugs. Through the help of the tracking system enabled in the collection boxes, the medical shop from which the drug has been purchased can also be identified,” said Ravi. 

All houses cannot do away with medical waste in the same way as others. In these collection boxes, people can drop capsules, ointments, dry syrup and tablets. The state drugs controller also added  it is important to dispose the bio-medical waste safely and so they have tied up with Ramky Group in Mangaluru where the waste will be treated. “There are chances that the facility can be misused and medical waste comprising tonics and acids will be disposed. This will be regularly monitored and the collection boxes will be emptied by the agencies such as Kudumbasree to prevent recycling of medicines," he said.

Why prescription matters

Self medication can be highly dangerous. Minor infections are usually attended to without a prescription. Antibiotics are largely consumed without the doctor's word. Inappropriate use of these can lead to damage of internal organs. In order to create awareness about the use of  antibiotics, the Kerala State Pharmacy Council (KSPC) is conducting an awareness drive in all the districts across the state. The drive will create awareness about the harmful side-effects of the unscientific and non-prescribed use of drugs along with the increased rate of anti-microbial resistance. “It has been noticed the public regularly self-medicate ignoring side-effects of the drug. Hence, we decided to conduct a drive on the use of antibiotics,” said OC Naveen Chand, president, KSPC.

Around 10,000 awareness sessions across the state will be conducted. District-level awareness sessions were conducted for pharmacists. For every district, there will be five coordinators and the team will include 40 pharmacist teachers who will spread awareness on the use of antibiotics, the right dosage and the harmful effects of using non-prescribed medicines. The pharmacist teachers will also take sessions for kudumbashree workers, pensioners and other organisations. The Kerala State Pharmacy Council will start the workshops in the city from May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Drugs Department All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association Thiruvananthapuram expired drugs thiruvananthapuram unused drugs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp