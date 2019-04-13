Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram cops honour best TC Vigil WhatsApp messages

The city police honoured two persons for their timely and valuable information provided via Trivandrum Citizen Vigil’s (TC Vigil) WhatsApp contact number here on Friday.

Published: 13th April 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Police Comissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin

Thiruvananthapuram Police Comissioner Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin (Photo| Facebook/ Thiruvananthapuram City Police)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police honoured two persons for their timely and valuable information provided via Trivandrum Citizen Vigil’s (TC Vigil) WhatsApp contact number here on Friday. Their messages were selected out of 1368 WhatsApp messages received. 

TC Vigil’s WhatsApp number - 9497975000 was initiated by the city police for necessary and speedy information acquiring and suggestions, by the citizens of Thiruvananthapuram to improve traffic control in the city. The persons awarded are Anitha of Kollam and Rajeev of Vithura. Anitha is a research scholar studying in Government Women’s college.

Her messages were concerning the difficulties faced by blind students in walking as the entire footpath was blocked by obstructive parking in front of Rose House and the path adjacent to Women’s College. On receiving her messages, the vehicles were removed and the region was made obstruction free. 
Rajeev sent a WhatsApp image of a car violating the traffic signal at Pazhavangadi, West Fort.

The police said effective action is being taken according to messages received. They also urged the public to alert the police about any violations through the Whatsapp number so as to make a joint effort in improving traffic control in the city.   

