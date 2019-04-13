Thiruvananthapuram: Stop memo for breaching summer hour restrictions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district labour officer has served a notice on Muthoot Finhomes for breaching the summer time working hour restrictions issued by the state government. In a raid conducted by the district labour officer BS Rajeev, it has been found the firm was not complying with the restrictions and the labourers were made to toil under the scorching sun.

Following this, the labour officer issued a stop memo to the firm under the Building and Other Construction Workers’ (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Central Rules, 1998.

The two-day raid was conducted by the Labour Department to check whether the firms are complying with the state government direction. The aim of the direction was to protect the health and safety of employees.