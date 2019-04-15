Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IAF organises marathons at 100 Air Force stations   

The birth centenary of the legendary Marshal of the Indian Air Force (MIAF) Arjan Singh, Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), is being celebrated this year.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The birth centenary of the legendary Marshal of the Indian Air Force (MIAF) Arjan Singh, Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), is being celebrated this year. Commemorating his birth centenary, the IAF organised marathons at 100 Air Force Stations across the country on Sunday. 
In the city, Air Vice Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Sr Officer-in-Charge (Administration), Southern Air Command, flagged off the run from the local airbase.

The enthusiastic runners passed through Kochuveli, Veli Tourist village, VSSC South Thumba Junction and took a U-turn at Thumba Railway Station, before returning on the same route to finish the race at AF Station Thiruvananthapuram. 
During the inauguration of the valedictory ceremony, Air Marshal B Suresh said  MIAF Arjan Singh strode like a colossus and left an indelible mark in the sands of time with his extraordinary achievements.

