Provide water for the avifauna’s existence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The scorching summer in the state has not just affected humans but the birds too. It has resulted in productive failure of the bird population.

Though there exists no data or records regarding the increase in the mortality of birds, as a kind gesture towards the avifauna, the forest department has urged people to provide water to the birds in small pots or coconut shells to beat the heat.



"Reproductivity of birds is directly related to the flowering of the plants. It has been observed that the summer in the state has adversely affected the flowering period of the plants like the golden shower which is usually seen during April has blossomed much before its flowering period. These changes have affected the breeding season of the birds. We have also observed a change in the return time of the migratory birds," said V S Vijayan, former chairman, State Biodiversity Board.

Hence the decision taken by the department to provide water to these birds will be a relief for the birds, he said.

Such a decision has been taken based on the death of birds due to water scarcity reported from different parts of the state. The authorities have asked to provide a bird bath under the shade on the courtyards, window sills, in the gardens, backyards, in the shade of rooftops, balconies, or any other befitting place. These are used by birds not just for drinking but also for bathing.

However, an expert with the Kerala Forest Institute expressed doubts on the futility of such gestures, despite the humanitarian value. He said birds are capable to overcome the varagary situation, considering their adaptability.