Thiruvananthapuram Congress men told to intensify campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran held discussions with senior leaders of the Congress party V S Sivakumar, Thampanoor Ravi and Neyyattinkara Sanal here amidst allegations of complaints on the lack of proper grass root work for the UDF candidate Shashi Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

While the three leaders are in-charge of electioneering, there were wide spread complaints that the trio was not effectively campaigning for the party candidate. There were also reports that Shashi Tharoor had complained to the party high command that his campaigning was not in the right direction which he had publicly denied.

Mullappally Ramachandran while speaking to Express said, “Yes, we have spoken to the leaders in charge of the electioneering in Thiruvananthapuram constituency and have taken them into confidence and asked to galvanise the electioneering.”

When asked on the reports of the leaders being reprimanded, KPCC president said, “No there was no reprimand and our idea is to take them into confidence for an accelerated movement and an all out effort to increase the victory margin of Tharoor.”

Sivakumar while speaking to Express said “There was no reprimanding and we were into last minute fine tuning of election strategies and senior leaders Mullappally Ramachandran and Mukul Wasnik were giving us with their inputs on the strategies.”