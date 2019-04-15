Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

When elections and festivities mean nothing

Being dumped in a single room along with 12 other families, celebrations do not make much of a difference to them, nor do the elections, just a week away.

Published: 15th April 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Valiyathura coastal settlement at a camp in an Anganawadi in the locality ● B P Deepu

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A colourless Vishu awaits them this year. Being dumped in a single room along with 12 other families, celebrations do not make much of a difference to them, nor do the elections, just a week away.

Almost a month since the fishermen families were evicted from their small huts damaged in rampant sea erosion, the twelve families comprising around 40 people found themselves  in an Anganwadi along the coastal belt of Valiyathura.

“Why don’t you come and see for yourself the ‘sufficient facilities’ the authorities have ensured for us? We have teenage daughters and there’s no safety and security here. This small room here cannot accommodate all of us.

During the day some of us have to stay outside as there’s no space within the four walls to even place your foot. At night, the women and children remain inside, while the men sleep outside, guarding those inside. We have just one toilet here. What do they expect us to do?” asks Mariya, who sells fish at the Chalai Market.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Even in the face of roaring sea waves, many of them were unwilling to leave their houses. However the police along with other authorities and the local priest from the Church insisted  they should vacate for their safety. 

They were brought to the Anganwadi which lacks basic facilities. “The village officer who occasionally comes does not initiate conversation, instead just ensures if we're alive. Once I even picked up a fight with him," says Sebastian, who stays with his family. 

Since there’s an acute space shortage, they run a common kitchen. Right from 80-year old Bridget, 77-year old Baby to small kids, they have now become one big family. Hailing from varied backgrounds and pursuing drastically different professions, none of this stand in the way of their camaraderie.
The last week of March was rather difficult as the children had examinations.

“There’s no proper toilet, drinking water or anything. At times, even using the toilet becomes a Herculean task. The children have to go to school. We need to look after the elders. We have been literally on our toes for the past four weeks. They don’t value us even during the elections,” laments Solomon, who stays with his wife.  

 “He’s right now on his death bed, but I simply cannot afford to be at his side all the time. Only if I sell fish, will I have enough money to meet the funeral expenses,” shares 62-year old Baby, a fish seller here, referring to her husband Antony.

All along the coastal belt, scores of Babys and Mariyas drudge through life with no hope. Without a roof over their heads, promises of clean toilets and pure drinking water sound ironic when meted out only around election time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp