Motor enthusiasts take to social media to protest 'freaken' drive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a move to check illegal modifications, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) of Kerala had started a ‘Freaken’ drive to take strict action against offenders. Recently they nabbed more than 10 modified bikes from a local college. As a form of protest, motor enthusiasts and car accessory shops have taken to social media and are campaigning against the drive with the hashtag #savemodification wherein youngsters have even threatened to boycott elections.

Many motor enthusiasts opine modifications which do not hinder the safety and security of the vehicles rather enhance the performance should be allowed. A 22-year-old bike enthusiast says, “Bikes are often modified for stunt performances. Modifications such as replacing the light or changing the colour of the vehicle are acceptable as long as it does not pose a threat to others.”

This has also come as a blow to car accessory shops whose owners feel their business will be largely affected. “We have been in this industry for seven years. Modifications are made based on the customer's demand. If such a rule is imposed all vehicle manufacturers must ensure the manufacturing of the same type of lights and tyres. Moreover, if the modification does not pose a danger to others on road, then it should be allowed,” says Mohammad Najeeb, a car accessory shop owner.

An MVD official says as per the rules vehicles cannot be altered. If any alteration is done on the vehicle without the permission from the regional transport officer, it will be considered illegal and the owner may be charged with a fine or the licence will be cancelled if the owner fails to stick to the norms.