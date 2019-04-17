Abandoned babies under the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on the rise 

Steena Das By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A An alarming increase in the number of babies being abandoned at Ammathottil under the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare(KSCCW) in the state capital has been noticed. Officials cite reasons ranging from children being born out of wedlock to the results of sexual abuse."According to a study conducted by the council, more than 80 per cent of the children surrendered in the centre are by girls below the age of 18," says Deepak S P, general secretary, KSCCW.

The children are received at the council in three categories: Directly through Ammathottil (abandoned), surrendered and for short term care. "Among the surrendered cases, girls admit being impregnated by immediate family members including grandfathers and uncles," says Deepak.

Children can avail the toll-free number facility 1517 set up to track and give instant solutions. As per the study, among the 23,000 calls received in the past years, nearly 13,000 calls complained about the harassment from family members. Lack of sex education, drug usage and the internet have become reasons for sexual abuses. "Strict measures must be implemented on how the internet must be used. Also, culprits tend to harass children subconsciously after using drugs," he says.

Citing the recent incident of the death of the seven-year-old child in Thodupuzha, Deepak said, "Parents and family members are least bothered to report the harassment against children. They try to protect each other. Such harassment must be reported to ensure safety of the children." Most cases see parents surrendering the baby of their girl-child but remain tight-lipped when questioned about the father. "Culprits remain safe and lead a happy life leaving the victim to face mental and physical harassment. They must be brought to law," says Deepak.

In 2015, a total of 63 children were received at the centre and 17 were adopted while in 2016 the rate of children received decreased to 56 and a total of 18 were adopted. In 2017, the rate of children received increased by 24 to become 80, among which 35 were adopted.

There was a decline in the number of children received in the centre in 2018 - the centre received a total of 63 children and 24 among them were adopted. Till March 2019, a total of 14 children were received and a total of 5 were adopted.

Citing the reason for the reduced number of adoption cases, the general secretary says children without legal issues can be given for adoption as soon as possible. "Only after completing the legal procedures related to children, they can be given for adoption," he says.