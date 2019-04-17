Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

FlyAir: Giving wings to their dreams

Kiran's startup 'FlyAir' has imparted special skills to children who dreamed to fly rockets and planes

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kiran S S dreamt being a rocket scientist or a pilot someday. Although he was unable to fulfil his wish, he gave wings to children who aspired the same. Thus, 'FlyAir' was born, where children can make and launch their own rockets.  Despite being in the ideation stage in 2014, it was incubated only in 2017 when the 23-year-old was amidst mechanical engineering.  As part of his project he had to build a helicopter. But never did Kiran think it would be a stepping stone for innovation. Years later, he is an entrepreneur and educator. "FlyAir' has a long vision of bridging the gap between learning theory and practical skills,” he says. 

Kiran S S

An aero-modelling trainer, radio control aircrafts flyer and a Math trainer, Kiran's passion has helped more than 2,000 students. His workshops comprise activities such as building aero and rocket models.  "Everytime I conduct workshops for different age-groups, I see that they thoroughly nurture the spirit of innovation and creativity," the entrepreneur says. 

Kiran has conducted numerous camps and workshops which include aeromodelling wherein one learns to build real-sized and unmanned aircrafts for sporting purposes. 'Vimana Shasthra', an aeromodelling training session is one of the most sought after tech event designed by Kiran. “At the 'Vimana Shasthra' workshop, we taught student to create their own aircraft models. FlyAir's 14-member team is spread across the state and has been actively involved in conducting aeromodelling workshops, rocket modelling workshops, Kite making. 

The FlyAir team will be conducting a workshop in the Regional Science Centre and Planetorium in Kozhikode by the month end. Kiran will also be participating in the Barrier free International Kite Festival in Kovalam on April 27 and 28.

