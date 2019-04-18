Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

After sweating it out, Divakaran takes time to chill out

Unlike regular poll days, it was an unexpected day for LDF candidate C Divakaran as it was his first day off since the election campaign.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

C Divakaran served breakfast by wife T V Hemalatha on his day-off

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unlike regular poll days, it was an unexpected day for LDF candidate C Divakaran as it was his first day off since the election campaign. Divakaran began his morning by meeting his friends. On a campaigning day, he eats breakfast at 7 am and proceeds with his duties. Today, however, he broke his protocol and had breakfast at 8 am. His wife, T V Hemalatha is one to ensure his diet is balanced and healthy as he is on diabetes medication.  

Divakaran insists on oats, which is rich in fibre and nutrients, being a part of his breakfast menu. "Oats helps in balancing cholesterol levels and is rich in antioxidants. It provides stamina for the whole day and is served with milk and is sugar-free. It has been a habit for several years. I make sure he does not skip his meals," said Hemalatha. Oats is followed by two 'appams' and dry coconut chutney. Three spoons of steamed brown chickpea with coconut-mustard toppings are served alongside. A fried egg and a steamed banana complete his breakfast. 

Divakaran is not one to remain indoors on an off-day. After a walk post breakfast, he plans to catch up with his old friends and family. "My wife says she does not get to see me after the campaigning began. As the campaigning is about to end, I believe I can make positive changes in the development sector - especially tourism and industries," said Divakaran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp