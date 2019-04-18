After sweating it out, Divakaran takes time to chill out

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unlike regular poll days, it was an unexpected day for LDF candidate C Divakaran as it was his first day off since the election campaign. Divakaran began his morning by meeting his friends. On a campaigning day, he eats breakfast at 7 am and proceeds with his duties. Today, however, he broke his protocol and had breakfast at 8 am. His wife, T V Hemalatha is one to ensure his diet is balanced and healthy as he is on diabetes medication.

Divakaran insists on oats, which is rich in fibre and nutrients, being a part of his breakfast menu. "Oats helps in balancing cholesterol levels and is rich in antioxidants. It provides stamina for the whole day and is served with milk and is sugar-free. It has been a habit for several years. I make sure he does not skip his meals," said Hemalatha. Oats is followed by two 'appams' and dry coconut chutney. Three spoons of steamed brown chickpea with coconut-mustard toppings are served alongside. A fried egg and a steamed banana complete his breakfast.

Divakaran is not one to remain indoors on an off-day. After a walk post breakfast, he plans to catch up with his old friends and family. "My wife says she does not get to see me after the campaigning began. As the campaigning is about to end, I believe I can make positive changes in the development sector - especially tourism and industries," said Divakaran.