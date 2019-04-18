Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Going on a vacation? Inform the City Police to leave your home in safe hands

According to the city police, people should inform the nearest police station about their absence from home, so that the police can intensify patrolling at those areas specifically. 

Published: 18th April 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the summer heats up, we look for destinations, beaches and lagoons to cool off. But the question regarding the safety of your home and the security of your valuables will always haunt your mind and could disturb your trip mood too. To ease your mind, the city police have come up with a solution by introducing a set of instructions to follow before you leave for your dream vacation. 
According to the city police, most of the robbery cases occur when people leave for long holidays. As part of the steps taken by the police to avoid theft or burglary in the house, people can contact the Trivandrum Citizen Vigil of the City Police Commissioner at 9497975000 asking for security.

According to the city police, people should inform the nearest police station about their absence from home, so that the police can intensify patrolling at those areas specifically. 
Police officers stress on the need to avoid keeping valuables at home and to lock them up preferably in a bank locker. Informing your neighbours and relatives are also important as they can also keep an eye on what is happening in and around your house and keep you updated. 

When newspapers and milk packets get mounted in front of the house, the cops say it hints the thief that no one is home. Hence, it is safe to hold your mails and newspapers until you return.
With people developing the tendency to share the happenings of their daily lives on social media, the police officers have advised them to keep a low profile to avoid extra attention towards the house and valuables. 

All doors, windows, terrace doors, kitchen doors should be properly locked. It is also important to check the quality of the latches. Removing ladders and tools from the house compound will add to the security. Installing home monitoring systems and security alarms to detect an intrusion is also advised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp