Going on a vacation? Inform the City Police to leave your home in safe hands

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the summer heats up, we look for destinations, beaches and lagoons to cool off. But the question regarding the safety of your home and the security of your valuables will always haunt your mind and could disturb your trip mood too. To ease your mind, the city police have come up with a solution by introducing a set of instructions to follow before you leave for your dream vacation.

According to the city police, most of the robbery cases occur when people leave for long holidays. As part of the steps taken by the police to avoid theft or burglary in the house, people can contact the Trivandrum Citizen Vigil of the City Police Commissioner at 9497975000 asking for security.

According to the city police, people should inform the nearest police station about their absence from home, so that the police can intensify patrolling at those areas specifically.

Police officers stress on the need to avoid keeping valuables at home and to lock them up preferably in a bank locker. Informing your neighbours and relatives are also important as they can also keep an eye on what is happening in and around your house and keep you updated.

When newspapers and milk packets get mounted in front of the house, the cops say it hints the thief that no one is home. Hence, it is safe to hold your mails and newspapers until you return.

With people developing the tendency to share the happenings of their daily lives on social media, the police officers have advised them to keep a low profile to avoid extra attention towards the house and valuables.

All doors, windows, terrace doors, kitchen doors should be properly locked. It is also important to check the quality of the latches. Removing ladders and tools from the house compound will add to the security. Installing home monitoring systems and security alarms to detect an intrusion is also advised.