Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LED streetlights to bring down power consumption in Thiruvananthapuram

In an attempt to reduce power consumption and cut down the electricity bill, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation will replace sodium vapour street lights with LED lights in its 100 wards. 

Published: 18th April 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

LED lights

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to reduce power consumption and cut down the electricity bill, the Thiruvananthapuram corporation will replace sodium vapour street lights with LED lights in its 100 wards. 

The first phase of the project has been completed with the installation of 20,000 LED’s street lights in various wards. The corporation officials said with complete LED connection the civic body could bring down the annual power bill to at least half of the current sum. The LED project is being carried by the corporation in association with the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The project which was introduced two years back is being implemented in two phases. As part of the project, the corporation will introduce a total of 38,600 LED street lights.

There are many advantages of the LED over the sodium vapour lamp including low power consumption which is up to 40 - 100 watts only.  

“All wards have been given equal importance with an average of 400 LED lights per ward. The second phase of the project is in progress in which remaining LED lights will be installed by KSEB. The civic body has deposited an amount of `18 crore to the KSEB for the project under peoples’ planning project. The corporation is responsible for funding the project whereas KSEB’s task is to purchase and install the lights,” said a corporation officer.  

A total of about 80,000 lights need to be replaced by LED lights. Meanwhile, to cover the rest of the project the local body has chosen two companies through the expression of interests. “The tender has been submitted and now only after the technical sanction the local body will finalise which company will carry out the project,” said the PWD standing committee chairperson S Pushpalata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women Empowerment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp