Traffic restrictions in place in Thiruvananthapuram for PM Modi’s visit

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Thursday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.The restrictions will be enforced from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Published: 18th April 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Thursday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.The restrictions will be enforced from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Parking

Parking has been banned along Shanghumugham- All Saints- Chakkai-Pettah-Pattoor-General Hospital-Ashan Square-Martyrs Column-VJT Hall-Central Stadium-Pulimoodu-Ayurveda College stretch. Vehicles parked here will be removed using recovery vehicles without prior intimation. From 4 pm public will not be allowed to use this stretch.

Restrictions will also be on along GV Raja-RR Lamp- Museum-Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud-Thycadu road from 4 pm-10 pm.

Similarly, restrictions will also be enforced along Public Library- Nandavanam-RBI- Jacobs-Gate IV; Martyr’s Column-VJT-Spencer-Central Stadium-Pulimoodu-Ayurveda College and  Under pass- Ashan Square-General Hospital-Pettah-All Saints -Shanghumugham-Airport stretch.

Diversions

Small vehicles moving along Kazhakuttom bypass should turn from Kuzhivila Junction or Venpalavattom Junction.  Heavy vehicles, including KSRTC buses, moving along Kazhakuttom bypass should move via Kariavattom and Sreekaryam. Vehicles proceeding towards Thampanoor/East Fort should deviate from the Public Library and move along Bakery Junction-Panavila stretch.

Airport

Airport-bound passengers should adjust their travel plans in accordance with the traffic curbs to be enforced from 4 pm to 10 pm. 

The party workers attending the meeting of the Prime Minister can keep 300 ml water bottles. Sticks and poles used for tying flags are not allowed in the venue. For more details, contact 0471-2558731, 0471-2558732, 1099.

