Uniting to tackle waste

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Election campaigning has picked up momentum with just a few days left. Issues such as lack of a proper waste disposal system and garbage plant are persistent without a permanent solution. This is one among the top priorities listed by political parties in their campaign for the elections. As the citizens and various green organisations in the city are raising concerns over finding a scientific solution, the UDF, LDF and the BJP candidates have included it among their key election promises.

C Divakaran (LDF candidate)

C Divakaran feels the state government should have efficient waste collection centres. Addressing the issue, Divakaran says, “In European countries, there is a proper waste management system practised by households, offices and organisations but in Kerala we don't have such models. People dump waste in water bodies which then leads to serious health issues.” There are problems raised regarding the installation of a waste disposal plant in the district. Not just local bodies but the Health Department must also have a plan to dispose the waste in a scientific manner.

Raising concern over public health, the LDF candidate said a proper team should be formed which includes experts, local authorities and must also have the required funds to install waste disposal bins. He also said that a high level conference should be conducted so that issues related to waste collection centres and techniques can be discussed. “ Many people have raised concern over the lack of a proper system to tackle waste. Waste management is one of the areas that I will be focusing on and is part of my election manifesto,” said Divakaran.

Shashi Tharoor (UDF candidate)

Shashi Tharoor said one area often neglected is the lack of an adequate stakeholder management and consultations by the concerned authorities which remains a strong impediment with regard to institutionalising and implementing a strong and sustainable waste treatment system for the city. Without getting the support of the local community and other stakeholders involved, projects such as these cannot take-off and experiences with the Corporation’s hasty and inept implementation of the waste treatment system at Vilappilsala is a reflection of this truth.

Tharoor also said solid waste management is a key priority area in his manifesto and that he has often argued that a key impediment in making the capital city a world-class place is the lack of adequate measures to tackle our solid waste. He said, “My manifesto will also pay special attention to related domains such as the clean-up of our water bodies. I will continue to attract central government schemes such as the National Lake Conservation Plan (NLCP) to the city in order to get resources to clean-up bodies such as the Parvathy Puthanar and Vellayani lake.”

Kummanam Rajasekharan (BJP candidate)

BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan said the accumulation of waste is certain to cause diseases. He said he will act upon it as it is part of his strategy.

“The corporation has also introduced different kinds of waste disposal methods to dispose both the solid and liquid waste. Aerobic bins was a good waste disposal method introduced by the corporation. More modern techniques like this should be introduced so that we can make our district waste-free,” he said. There should be a provision for disposing the waste in households itself so that the public do not have to wait for the corporation to pick up the waste. Kummanam said the problem of waste disposal is a serious issue which needs to be addressed.

He said it is part of his election manifesto and will be one of the most important priorities. He also said that new models or techniques have to be followed in order to tackle waste at all levels.