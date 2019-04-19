Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

All the world’s a home for homeless in capital

People sleeping on the roundabout in front of Thampanoor bus terminal is a scene commuters must be familiar with in the district.

Published: 19th April 2019 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People sleeping on the roundabout in front of Thampanoor bus terminal is a scene commuters must be familiar with in the district. Some of them even sleep inside the terminal. When the night lures the city into sleep, hundreds of homeless people sleep on the street sides and many other locations in an otherwise laid back city. Most of them have fixed spots, where they sleep, and spend the night in these open areas, vulnerable. These are individuals without an identity to call their own, food to eat, a job or a roof over their heads.

The absence of an active inspection squad or a proper rehabilitation programme to help these people sticks out like a sore thumb for the authorities.The corporation owns only one such home which is situated in Kalladimugham near Ambalathara and can accommodate only up to 60 people. They have two types of shelters there. One is an old age home and the other is a rehabilitation centre for people who beg on the roadside. “We currently have 45 people here. Once a person is accommodated at the rehabilitation centre, we try and unite them with their family as soon as possible. We pick them up based on the calls we receive or when the court hands them over,” says Mayor V K Prasanth.

Meanwhile, sincere efforts are being made to give senior citizens better care, Biju Prabhakar, Special Secretary, Social Justice Department said, “The old age homes run by  government are already over crowded. We actually accommodate more than our limit. We currently do not possess the capacity to round up people and help them. Slowly, we can reach there.”

“There is also the factor that some of these people prefer being outside without anything binding them. There have been instances of people disrupting the functioning of old age homes after bringing them,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp