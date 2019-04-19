Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Etihad and IBS ink agreement to enhance airline operations

Etihad Airways and IBS Software (IBS) have inked an agreement to enhance the airline’s operations.

Published: 19th April 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Etihad Airways and IBS Software (IBS) have inked an agreement to enhance the airline’s operations. This is being done by implementing IBS’ iFlight NEOOps and iFlightNEOHUB Systems as the core technology solutions to help Etihad increase its on-time performance, improve operational efficiency, maintain network integrity and to enhance hub connectivity, the organisation has said in its statement. As per the agreement, Etihad Airways will use IBS solutions to automate the monitoring and management of guests and baggage journeys, especially when the journey involves a connection through the airline’s Abu Dhabi Hub, according to the organisation.

“The implementation of this technology will enable us to increase effective guest journey management, reduce missed flight connections, enhance punctuality and integrate new software to more efficiently manage operations during a disruption. In the future, IBS integration will bolster our commitment to minimise passenger connection time, particularly with the upcoming opening of Midfield Terminal,” said John Wright, vice president, Global Airports and Network Operations, Etihad Airways.

