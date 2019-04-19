Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government Medical College’s cardiology wing among nation’s top 10

In a major achievement for the Government Medical College, its cardiology department figures among the top 10 cardiology wings in the nation.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement for the Government Medical College, its cardiology department figures among the top 10 cardiology wings in the nation.

It was during the National Intervention Council of the Cardiological Society of India’s mid-term meet at Lucknow that the list was announced. The department was felicitated for successfully carrying out 3,924 coronary angioplasty surgeries. It also received special mention for its excellent record keeping.

“In 2018, we had handled around 1,200 angioplasty cases for heart attack. The department on an average handles 450 to 600 angioplasty cases a month. Other than angioplasty, procedures like pacemaker installation, heart hole treatment, rectification of heart muscle problem are carried out by the department,” said Dr Sunitha Viswanathan, head of cardiology department.

According to her, as a new catheterization laboratory (cath lab) was also inaugurated in 2018, as they speculate the number of angioplasty cases to go up in 2019. A round-the-clock cath lab provides treatment at affordable costs.

National Intervention Council of the Cardiological Society of India

