‘Interacting with the people keeps me alive and active’

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People huddled inside K C Lalithamma's house near Sree Ellamkavil Bhagavathi Temple, Ulloor. Preparations to welcome their beloved Rajettan were in full swing. By 7.40 am NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan reached Lalithamma's house for breakfast. "I usually eat at the houses of the general public during my campaign," says Kummanam.

During his breakfast which comprised a cup of tea with idli, sambar and robusta banana, he spared some time with T'Puram Express wherein he shared his experience as a Governor in Mizoram. "Though the aim of both, a politician and a governor, is to serve people, the method differs. As a politician, I was able to mingle and talk to lot of people but it was not the same as a governor," he says. "Though Kerala and Mizoram are similar in literacy rates and agriculture, the latter is economically backward. The state received its first ever medical college, Mizoram Institute of Medical Education and Research at Falkawn on the outskirts of Aizawl only in 2018," he says.

Citing the campaign methods in the soaring heat, Kummanam says, "I always try to keep myself hydrated. People often offer tender coconuts throughout the campaign journey to keep me hydrated." 'Kummanam Nammude Manassanu' (Kummanam is our soul) says his campaign poster. He ensures those who accompany him are also hydrated. "I cannot continue campaigning without them as they are my strength," he says.

Before becoming a politician, Kummanam worked in journalism. "A journalist is knowledgable in every field as they keep themselves updated. A journalist is a farmer, doctor, politician and activist. Thus my journalism career had inculcated immense knowledge and had helped me as a politician," he says.

The sixty-six-year-old politician is vibrant and active throughout the day. According to Kummanam, age is just a number and what matters is the mind. "Interacting with lot of people and receiving blessings from them keep me alive and active," he says.

Meanwhile, 75-year-old Maniyamma was eagerly waiting outside Lalithamma's house to see her favourite candidate. "You will win for sure. My prayers will be with you," she says while blessing Kummanam. Soon after meeting Maniyamma by 8 am, Kummanam began to address his wellwishers. He began his campaign from Medical College junction to reach Ulloor via Tagore Gardens, Kumarapuram and AJ Hall. On the way, people welcomed Kummanam with the NDA caps and garlands made of lotuses.